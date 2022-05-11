The Broncos have started the process of signing their 2022 draft class.

Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post reports that the team has agreed to terms with center Luke Wattenberg on his four-year rookie deal. He’s the first of the team’s draft picks to agree to a contract.

Wattenberg was a fifth-round pick last month. He started at left tackle and left guard during his first three seasons at Washington before moving to center the last two years.

If he stays there, he’ll likely be behind Lloyd Cushenberry to start off his pro career. The Broncos also have guards Dalton Risner, Graham Glasgow, Quinn Meinerz, and Netane Muti back from last season, so there will be some competition for spots on the interior.

Broncos agree to terms with fifth-rounder Luke Wattenberg originally appeared on Pro Football Talk