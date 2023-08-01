Broncos agree to terms with Fabian Moreau

The Broncos have agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau on a one-year deal, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Moreau, who recently worked out for the Dolphins, appeared in 14 games with 11 starts for the Giants last season.

The Broncos, who made Ronald Darby a salary-cap casualty this offseason, have Pat Surtain, Damarri Mathis, Riley Moss, K'Waun Williams and Essang Bassey on the depth chart.

Moreau, 29, entered the NFL as a third-round pick of Washington in 2017. After four seasons with the team, he spent one year with the Falcons and last season with the Giants after the Texans waived him out of training camp.

He has appeared in 90 games with 45 starts in his career, totaling 252 tackles, six interceptions and 35 passes defensed.