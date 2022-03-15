Broncos agree to terms with defensive lineman D.J. Jones

The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms on a three-year contract with defensive lineman D.J. Jones, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported Monday evening.

The three-year contract is worth $30 million and includes $20 million fully guaranteed, according to Rapoport. The contract will not become official until the NFL’s new league year begins on Wednesday afternoon.

Jones (6-0, 305 pounds) will presumably be a candidate to replace Shelby Harris, who is going to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the Russell Wilson trade (that will also become official on Wednesday).

Jones was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Ole Miss. After spending his first two seasons as a rotational defender, Jones emerged as a starter for the Niners in 2019.

Over the last three years, Jones has totaled eight quarterback hits, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups. He will likely join Dre’Mont Jones and Mike Purcell as one of three starters on the defensive line this fall.

We are tracking all of the Broncos’ free agency moves on this page.

