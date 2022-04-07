Broncos agree to terms on 1-year deal with safety Kareem Jackson

The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran safety Kareem Jackson, according to The Denver Post’s Ryan O’Halloran. Terms of the deal are not yet known, but Jackson is now poised to start across from Justin Simmons again in 2022.

Jackson (5-10, 183 pounds) entered the league as a first-round pick out of Alabama with the Houston Texans in 2010. He spent the first nine years of his career in Houston, initially as a cornerback before transitioning to safety later in his career.

Jackson signed with Denver as a free agent in 2019 on a three-year, $33 million contract. Broncos general manager George Paton declined Jackson’s contract option last spring, making him a free agent, but the GM later re-signed Jackson on a one-year, $5 million deal.

Jackson played in 15 games last season, totaling 88 tackles, two pass breakups, one interception and one sack. Through 44 games in Denver (all starts), Jackson has recorded 248 tackles, 16 pass breakups, four interceptions, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one touchdown.

Entering his 13th season in the NFL, Jackson will turn 34 on Sunday.

