The Broncos have agreement with free agent tight end Eric Tomlinson on a one-year deal, Mike Klis of News9 reports.

Tomlinson, 29, is joining his sixth team.

He played every game in a season for the first time in his career in 2021, seeing action on 319 offensive snaps and 165 on special teams for the Ravens.

Used as a blocker, Tomlinson had only one reception for 7 yards.

Tomlinson has 18 catches for 201 yards and a touchdown in 68 career games over six seasons. He has played for the Jets, Patriots, Giants and Raiders as well as the Ravens.

Broncos agree to contract with Eric Tomlinson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk