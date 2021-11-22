Broncos agree to 4-year, $60.8M contract extension with WR Courtland Sutton

Well, that was fast!

After agreeing to a three-year, $30 million contract extension with wide receiver Tim Patrick on Friday, Denver Broncos general manager George Paton turned his attention toward a new deal for fellow receiver Courtland Sutton.

Denver quickly reached an agreement with Sutton on a four-year, 4-year $60.8 million extension, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The deal includes $34.9 million guaranteed.

The extension will begin in 2022 and keep Sutton with the Broncos through the 2025 season. Denver also has Patrick signed through the 2024 season and Jerry Jeudy (four years, $15 million with a fifth-year option) and KJ Hamler (four years, $7 million) are both signed through 2023.

Sutton (6-3, 216 pounds) was selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft out of SMU in 2018.

This story will be updated.