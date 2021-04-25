Broncos will address Bradley Chubb, Courtland Sutton contracts after draft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Broncos General Manager George Paton’s focus is solely on this week’s draft at the moment, but he has an idea of what will be on the agenda once things wrap up in Cleveland.

Defensive end and 2018 first-round pick Bradley Chubb is heading into his fourth season, which means the team will need to make a decision about his fifth-year option by May 3. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton was drafted in the second round that year, so he’ll be a free agent if the team doesn’t sign him to an extension.

Paton said last Thursday that the plan is for both players to remain in Denver.

“They’re two of our core guys, and we want them here a long time,” Paton said, via Zack Kelberman of SI.com. “We’re not going to address that until after the draft. We’re strictly focused on the draft, but those are two of our guys.”

Exercising Chubb’s option would guarantee him $12.716 million for the 2022 season and it seems a likely course of action given his 20.5 sacks in 34 career games. Any decision on Sutton is complicated by last year’s torn ACL and the team may prefer to see how he looks on the field before moving forward on an extension.

Broncos will address Bradley Chubb, Courtland Sutton contracts after draft originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Colts challenging Tyquan Lewis to continue progressing

    Tyquan Lewis enters a big contract year.

  • Molina HR, double before exit with sore foot, Cards top Reds

    Yadier Molina homered and doubled before leaving because of a sore foot, and the St. Louis Cardinals sent the Cincinnati Reds to their fifth straight loss, 5-4 Friday night. Molina raised his batting average to .339 in helping St. Louis build a 5-0 lead. Manager Mike Shildt didn't have a report on the severity of the injury postgame.

  • Najee Harris 2021 NFL Draft Profile: Why Jets fit for Alabama running back

    Here's a look at why Alabama Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris is a potential target.

  • Given the cost of buying unsold jerseys, Dalvin Cook will stick with No. 33

    The floodgates are open for players to embrace a new universe of numbers. For some, the water will be very expensive. Now that the door is open for players to wear numbers that previously weren’t available, players who want to immediately change numbers must deal with one important caveat. They must buy all remaining inventory [more]

  • Biden declares massacres of Armenians a genocide

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday made a historic declaration that infuriated Turkey. He said the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide. In a statement, Biden said the American people honor – in his words - “all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today,” adding, “We affirm the history. We do this not to cast blame but to ensure that what happened is never repeated." The largely symbolic move breaks away from decades of carefully calibrated language from the White House. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said it opens a “deep wound” between the two countries. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted, “We entirely reject this statement based solely on populism.” Many Turkish people expressed concern, too. Businesswoman Olcay Varlik: “Now, they are talking about genocide. We are really disturbed by this. We are troubled by this.”Turkey accepts that many Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire were killed in clashes with Ottoman forces during World War One. But it contests the figures and denies the killings were systematically orchestrated and constitute a genocide. In a bid to soften the blow, a senior U.S. administration official told reporters Washington continues to see Turkey as a critical NATO ally and encourages Armenia and Turkey to pursue reconciliation. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote - in a letter to Biden - that Armenians worldwide welcomed the message with “great enthusiasm.” In Yerevan, people cheered and waved flags after a man announced Biden’s declaration. This resident said, “I think it is very good that he used the word, ‘genocide.” In my opinion, when he recognizes genocide, this will serve as an example for many states, and, I think, it will be good.” Biden’s decision comes at a time of strained ties. Washington and Ankara have had deep policy differences over a host of issues.

  • Browns at No. 26 can be “very flexible,” with one caveat

    The Browns will pick near the bottom of round one for the first time in a long time. So could they move up? G.M. Andrew Berry addressed in a Friday press conference the flexibility that the Browns have with the 26th pick. “In general, how I view the draft is we really go into the [more]

  • Porter scores career-high 39 points, Nuggets beat Rockets

    DENVER (AP) Michael Porter Jr. scored a career-high 39 points, Nikola Jokic had 24 points and the Denver Nuggets beat the undermanned Houston Rockets 129-116 on Saturday night. P.J. Dozier started at guard in place of the injured Will Barton and added a career-high 23 points for the Nuggets.

  • "Sound of Metal" Star Riz Ahmed Is Married to an Award-Winning Novelist

    Their meet-cute is something out of a Hallmark movie.

  • Icons of the civil rights movement and racial equality are replacing Confederates on monuments

    Outrage over the police killing of George Floyd 11 months ago has ushered in a historic pace for removals of Confederate symbols from public spaces.The big picture: At least 167 Confederate symbols around the U.S. have been removed or renamed since Floyd’s death last May, Southern Poverty Law Center data shows.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.That includes one symbol stolen from public property in Arizona, sparing Gov. Doug Ducey from having to make the call himself.Driving the news: Tuesday's jury verdict against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin triggered both positive and negative predictions about the prospects of passing racial justice reforms with teeth.But regardless of what Congress does around policing, the dismantlement and replacement of racist symbols has taken on a new momentum at the local, state and national level after decades of efforts.SPLC said 94 Confederate monuments were removed in 2020 — compared with a total of 58 removed between 2015 and 2019. Virginia and North Carolina have led states overall in removing Confederate symbols.What we're watching: Virginia on Friday celebrated the 70th anniversary of 16-year-old Barbara Johns leading a Black student strike protesting the deplorable conditions in the state's segregated schools. Those students later joined as plaintiffs in Brown vs. Board of Education.Johns, a librarian who died in obscurity in 1991, was recently chosen as a figure to replace the Robert E. Lee statue that was removed from the U.S. Capitol.Atlanta's former Forrest Hill Academy— named after Nathan Bedford Forrest, an ex-Confederate leader and the first Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan — this month was renamed after baseball legend Hank Aaron. States in the American Southwest also have seen pressure to remove symbols honoring Spanish conquistadors who Native Americans have long found offensive. What they're saying: "The replacement of Robert E. Lee with my sister Barbara is unbelievable — I think we are just in awe of what is happening with her," Joan Johns Cobbs tells Axios. "The fact that she will be in the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., is something that we could never have imagined." "I think erecting Confederate statues was a deliberate act to frighten Black people and to stay in control and intimidate. We are delighted that my sister is part of the trend to correct that."Don't forget: A eight-member commission established in a bill last year is examining how to relabel U.S. Army bases named for Confederate leaders.The commission includes the first African-American woman to command a U.S. Navy ship and a retired West Point historian who has compared the Confederacy to treason.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Penei Sewell on draft expectations

    Sports Pulse: Penei Sewell on Justin Herbert and the noise going into the draft

  • Why the gas stations of the future might not include EV chargers — yet

    Millions of electric vehicles are expected to hit the road in the next decade. Will service stations rise to the challenge?

  • Chiefs set to pick on Day 2 after pre-draft trade for tackle

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has only watched the Super Bowl twice since the night the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave him quite possibly the worst beating of his professional career. Now, the Chiefs have used the NFL draft to make sure that doesn't happen again. The two-time and defending AFC champs traded a package of picks, including the No. 31 overall selection, to the Ravens on Friday for two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.. He'll anchor a revamped offensive front that will include free-agent guard Joe Thuney, former All-Pro lineman Kyle Long and new center Austin Blythe.

  • FB: Cooper, Owen, Katzer shine in spring game; Guarantano injured

    Gray Squad Captures the Victory in the Crimson and Gray Spring Game!!!Full recap to come on https://t.co/2m4dDXAzOQ#LetsRoll | @BECU pic.twitter.com/GmfIYY8x1D— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) April 24, 2021 Washington State Football held its annual Crimson and Gray Game at Martin Stadium Saturday afternoon.

  • NBC May Abandon NHL Partnership, WWE Exec Says

    While neither the WWE nor Peacock are willing to disclose how many new subscribers signed on to the OTT platform in the run-up to WrestleMania 37, Nick Khan on Thursday seemed happy to spill the beans about at least one other aspect of Comcast’s sports-media business. Speaking to analysts during the WWE’s first-quarter earnings call, […]

  • Ravens Draft Prospect Profile: Jaelan Phillips

    The Baltimore Ravens have a hole to fill at the edge rusher position. Could Jaelan Phillips be the answer?

  • Looking ahead to 2021 NBA free agency: When it starts and who matters

    The NBA released dates and times for 2021 NBA free agency. What better time to take a look ahead at what should be another wild offseason in a league that has been dominated by player movement in recent years.

  • Anthony Davis plans to return for Lakers Thursday vs. Mavs

    Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis said he plans to return to the court Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks as long as he feels ready the day of the game. The Lakers listed Davis as questionable for the contest. Davis has missed two-plus months of the season with a calf injury that he described to reporters Wednesday as a "ripping" feeling when he aggravated it Feb. 14 against the Denver Nuggets.

  • Jorge Masvidal launches Gamebred Fighting Championship, a bareknuckle MMA promotion

    The BMF champ's combat sports journey began with backyard brawls hosted by Kimbo Slice.

  • Westbrook's triple-double lifts Wizards to 7th straight win

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Russell Westbrook had another triple-double in his return to Oklahoma City, and the Washington Wizards beat the Thunder 129-109 on Friday night for their seventh straight win. Westbrook finished with 37 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists - his fourth straight triple-double and his 14th in 16 games. When he visited as a Houston Rocket last season, the Oklahoma City crowd cheered him loudly before and after the game.

  • Terry Rozier with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Terry Rozier (Charlotte Hornets) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 04/23/2021