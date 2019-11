The Broncos needed some blocking help, after losing fullback Andy Janovich to an elbow injury last week.

They found it Tuesday.

According to Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post, the Broncos are adding veteran tight end/fullback Orson Charles.

The 28-year-old Charles was in camp with the Broncos this offseason, and was chosen in the XFL draft recently.

He’s also spent time with the Bengals, Saints, Lions, Chiefs, and Browns.