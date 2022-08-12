Broncos add two running backs to roster

The Denver Broncos have added two running backs to the 90-man offseason roster, the team announced Wednesday.

Denver brought in JaQuan Hardy and Stevie Scott III to add more depth at the position with Melvin Gordon injured.

“We’re just taking care of his foot, and we’re making sure he’s good,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Gordon on Wednesday. “He’s another one of those older guys. We want to make sure he’s primed and ready for the season.”

To make room for Hardy and Scott on the roster, the Broncos waived/injured running back Tyreik McAllister (foot) and placed outside linebacker Christopher Allen (foot) on injured reserve.

Gordon seems unlikely to play in the team’s first preseason game on Saturday, and if Javonte Williams plays, he would likely only have a brief appearance.

With Gordon sidelined, Williams unlikely to play (at least not much) and McAllister out for the year, Denver’s remaining running backs set to face the Dallas Cowboys are Mike Boone, Max Borghi, Hardy and Scott.

