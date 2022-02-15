Broncos add three more coaches to Nathaniel Hackett’s staff
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Denver BroncosLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Nathaniel HackettAmerican football coach
- Ejiro EveroAmerican football coach
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced three new additions to his staff on Tuesday: Ola Adams (assistant defensive backs coach, Derek Haithcock (assistant to head coach) and John Vieira (instructional designer).
Denver has now hired 13 assistant coaches so far this offseason. Two more coaches — Ejiro Evero as defensive coordinator and Dwayne Stukes as special teams coordinator — will presumably join the Broncos sometime after the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl parade.
Here’s a quick look at the team’s yet-not-official coaching staff for the 2022 season.
Offense
Head coach: Nathaniel Hackett
Offensive coordinator: Justin Outten
Wide receivers: Zach Azzanni
Running backs: Tyrone Wheatley (*expected hire)
Passing game coordinator/QBs: Klint Kubiak
Tight ends: Jake Moreland
Offensive line: Butch Barry
Assistant offensive line: Ben Steele
Offensive quality control: Justin Rascati
Offensive quality control: Ramon Chinyoung
Defense
Defensive coordinator: Ejiro Evero (*expected hire)
Senior defensive assistant: Dom Capers
To-be-determined role: Bill Kollar (*expected)
Defensive line coach: Marcus Dixon (*expected hire)
Defensive backs: Christian Parker
Assistant defensive backs: Ola Adams
Linebackers: Peter Hansen
Outside linebackers: Bert Watts
Defensive quality control: Nathaniel Willingham
Special teams and more
Special teams coordinator: Dwayne Stukes (*expected hire)
Special teams assistant: Mike Mallory
Assistant to head coach: Derek Haithcock
Instructional designer: John Vieira
Head strength and conditioning: Loren Landow
Assistant strength and conditioning: Korey Jones
Assistant strength and conditioning: Pierre Ngo
Player performance assistant: Emily Zaler
Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts