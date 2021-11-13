Broncos add a quarterback, make several other roster moves

The Denver Broncos signed a quarterback and made several other roster moves on Saturday, the team announced. Here’s a quick recap of the team’s recent transactions.

Signed QB Danny Etling to practice squad

(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Etling (6-3, 220 pounds) is considered a first-year player, but he entered the league as a seventh-round pick out of LSU with the New England Patriots in 2019. He went on to spend time with the Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings before landing in Denver.

Etling, who is yet to appear in a regular season game in the NFL, was signed as an emergency backup QB in the wake of Drew Lock being placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Elevated 4 practice squad players to game day roster

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver elevated running back Damarea Crockett (COVID-19 replacement), ILB Curtis Robinson (COVID-19 replacement), offensive tackle Quinn Bailey (standard elevation) and offensive tackle Drew Himmelman (standard elevation) from the practice squad to the game day roster for Sunday’s showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bailey and Himmelman were called up from the practice squad after both of the team’s starting offensive tackles were ruled out with injuries.

Placed 2 practice squad players on reserve lists

(AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

The Broncos placed outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu (COVID-19) and defensive back Duke Dawson (injured) on practice squad/reserve lists. The two defenders will not count against Denver’s 16-player practice squad limit while carrying their injury list designations.

The Broncos also placed guard/center Austin Schlottmann on their Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week. Schlottmann joins Taumoepenu, Lock, cornerback Michael Ojemudia and linebacker Justin Strnad on the COVID-19 list.

Activated CB Essang Bassey from PUP list to 53-man roster

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Story continues

After missing the first nine games of the season while recovering from a knee injury, Bassey now returns to the active roster in time for Sunday’s game. He’s a second-year slot cornerback who will likely provide depth behind Kyle Fuller.

Worked out TE Jace Sternberger

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

In addition to making the above roster moves, the Broncos also recently worked out free agent tight end Jace Sternberger, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Sternberger (6-4, 251 pounds) is a third-year tight end who entered the NFL as a third-round pick out of Texas A&M with the Green Bay Packers in 2019.

Sternberger was considered a promising TE prospect when he entered the league, but his career has been derailed by injuries, including a concussion in his first season. Sternberger has caught 12 receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown with the Packers from 2019-2020.

Sternberger most recently played for the Washington Football Team.

1

1