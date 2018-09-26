Broncos add punter Colby Wadman to practice squad as competition for Marquette King

The Denver Broncos may have signed punter Marquette King to a three-year contract this offseason. However, his claim to a roster spot in Denver may be far more tenuous than it would seem after a poor outing against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Broncos added punter Cobly Wadman to their practice on Tuesday to serve as a not-so-subtle suggestion to King to fix whatever issues he may be having.

King had seven punts against the Ravens that averaged 41 yards per punt. However, that number is somewhat offset by a 55-yard effort. Six of King’s even punts were 42 yards or less with four being under 40 yards. Three of the punts were inside the Baltimore 20-yard line.

“He has to simply punt better,’’ head coach Vance Joseph said at his news conference Monday. “No different than our corners have to play better in coverage, and we’ve got to block better. He’s a football player and he’s got to do his job. He’s got to punt better.”

King’s 44.6 yards per punt gross average ranks 22nd in the league through three weeks. His 41.6 yards per punt net average is 14th best.