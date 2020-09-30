Broncos add a pair to 53-man roster

The Broncos are still holding out hope for running back Phillip Lindsay in a short week, but they added some backfield depth just in case.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, the Broncos are promoting running back LeVante Bellamy and outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka to 53-man roster.

Lindsay has been limited in practice this week with a foot injury, after missing the last two games.

Bellamy is an undrafted rookie from Western Michigan, and he adds some depth behind Melvin Gordon and Royce Freeman.

