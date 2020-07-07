The Broncos will be honoring their two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach next year.

Mike Shanahan has been chosen for the Broncos’ Ring of Fame, the team announced.

The Broncos have decided not to have the ceremony until 2021, however, because of concerns that COVID-19 could force the ceremony to take place in front of an empty stadium. The team wants to wait until a full house can recognize Shanahan.

Shanahan was the Broncos’ head coach from 1995 to 2008. He went 138-86 as Denver’s head coach and led them to back-to-back Super Bowl wins after the 1997 and 1998 seasons.

Broncos will add Mike Shanahan to Ring of Fame originally appeared on Pro Football Talk