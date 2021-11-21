Broncos activate three players from Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Denver Broncos have activated quarterback Drew Lock, inside linebacker Justin Strnad and cornerback Michael Ojemudia from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Saturday.

Strnad now returns to the 53-man roster, but Lock will be a roster exemption until later this week. Ojemudia has not yet been activated from injured reserve to the active roster, so he will remain on IR.

After activating those three players, the Broncos still have offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu remains on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list.

Schlottmann does not currently count against the 53-man roster and Taumoepenu does not count against the 16-player practice squad.

Denver’s offensive coordinator, Pat Shurmur, also missed the team’s last game because of COVID-19 protocol. The team has not yet announced if Shurmur is expected to return this week.

After a bye in Week 11, the Broncos will return to action in Week 12 when they host the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High.

