Broncos activate Mike Boone from COVID-19 list

The Broncos activated running back Mike Boone from the COVID-19 reserve list, the team announced Tuesday.

Denver placed Boone on the COVID-19 reserve list Dec. 10, forcing him to miss games against the Lions and Bengals. The Broncos received a roster exemption for Boone, which means he will not immediately count against the 53-man roster.

Boone carried the ball four times for 35 yards and caught one pass for 19 yards in his last action.

The Broncos also announced they placed fullback/tight end Andrew Beck on injured reserve with an elbow injury, ending his regular season, and they waived running back Damarea Crockett.

The Broncos also activated receiver Seth Williams from the practice squad COVID-19 reserve list. They signed quarterback Anthony Gordon and tight end Caleb Wilson to the practice squad.

Gordon has not appeared in a regular-season game, but he spent time in the offseason with the Chiefs after going undrafted in 2020. Wilson previously spent a brief stint on the Broncos’ practice squad this year.

Denver released receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El, outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu, tackle Casey Tucker and running back Kerrith Whyte Jr. from its practice squad.

