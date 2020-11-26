The Broncos activated linebacker Mark Barron from injured reserve to their active roster, the team announced Wednesday.

Denver waived running back LeVante Bellamy in a corresponding move. Bellamy, an undrafted rookie from Western Michigan, was activated from IR on Tuesday.

Barron, a ninth-year player, signed with the Broncos in late August after rookie linebacker Justin Strnad was lost for the season with a wrist injury.

Barron injured his hamstring Sept. 4. and went on injured reserve. He returned to practice earlier this month, giving the Broncos until Nov. 27 to activate him to their active roster.

Barron spent the 2019 season with the Steelers, starting nine games and appearing in 15 games for the Steelers.

The former safety has appeared in 119 career games and made nine interceptions, 42 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, 12 sacks and 710 tackles.

Broncos activate Mark Barron from IR, waive LeVante Bellamy originally appeared on Pro Football Talk