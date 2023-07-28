Broncos activate Kendall Hinton, sign Michael Bandy

The Broncos announced a trio of roster moves involving wide receivers on Friday.

Kendall Hinton has been activated from the physically unable to perform list and Michael Bandy has been signed to the 90-man roster. Nick Williams was waived in a corresponding move to Bandy's signing.

Hinton made his NFL debut as a quarterback as an emergency replacement in 2020 when all of the Broncos' actual quarterbacks were out due to COVID protocols. The former college quarterback has 39 catches for 486 yards and a touchdown in his other 28 appearances for Denver.

Bandy had 10 catches for 89 yards in 10 games for the Chargers last season.