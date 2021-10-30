Broncos activate Jerry Jeudy, Albert Okwuegbunam from injured reserve

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy didn’t practice with the Broncos on Friday, but it still looks like he’s ready to go on Sunday.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Jeudy sat out the final session of the week because of ankle soreness and that he still thought he’s be able to play. The Broncos officially activated Jeudy from injured reserve on Saturday, so he’s set to play for the first time since getting hurt in Week One.

The Broncos offense is also getting tight end Albert Okwuegbunam back from injured reserve. He had nine catches for 57 yards and a touchdown in four games before hurting his hamstring.

Linebacker Jonas Griffith will be rejoining the defense. He hurt his hamstring in the team’s Week Three win over the Jets.

The defense will also have linebacker Barrington Wade available against Washington. He was promoted from the practice sqaud and will revert back after the game.

