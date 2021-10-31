Broncos activate Jerry Jeudy, 2 other players off injured reserve

The Denver Broncos made several roster moves on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team in Week 8.

Activated WR Jerry Jeudy off injured reserve

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

After missing six games with an ankle injury, Jeudy is now healthy again and back on the 53-man roster. Denver already had a spot available on the active roster for Jeudy after waiving linebacker Curtis Robinson earlier this week.

Activated TE Albert Okwuegbunam off IR

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

After missing the last three games with a hamstring injury, ‘Albert O’ is ready to return to action this week. He will serve as the team’s No. 2 tight end behind Noah Fant. Denver had room for Okwuegbunam on the 53-man roster after waiving running back Damarea Crockett earlier this week.

Activated LB Jonas Griffith off injured reserve

(Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

Griffith returns at an important time for the Broncos because the team has been hit hard by injuries at linebacker (they even asked Todd Davis to come out of retirement). Griffith will provide more depth at linebacker and he will likely contribute right away on special teams. Denver had an open spot for Griffith on the 53-man roster after placing guard Netane Muti on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

LB Barrington Wade elevated from practice squad to game day roster

(AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Wade has been elevated from the practice squad to Sunday’s game day roster. Practice squad players are eligible to be called up to the game day roster two times per season without having to clear waivers before returning to the practice squad after the game.

ICYMI: 4 players signed to practice squad

(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Last week, the Broncos signed Wade, Crockett, Robinson and guard Shaq Calhoun to their practice squad. Until he clears COVID-19 protocol, Calhoun will not count against the 16-player practice squad limit.

Denver’s 53-man roster and 16-player practice squad are now full.

