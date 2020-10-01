The Broncos placed right tackle Elijah Wilkinson on injured reserve with a hairline fracture in leg bone.

Thus, offensive tackle Jake Rodgers was one of the two practice squad players activated for tonight’s game against the Jets.

Rodgers played 14 games with the Broncos last season, making his first career start in the season finale.

Veteran Demar Dotson is expected to start for Wilkinson.

The Broncos also called up linebacker Josh Watson, who eight games last season. He saw 138 snaps on special teams though none on defense.

They needed Watson for depth purposes with Austin Calitro nursing a hamstring.

Broncos activate Jake Rodgers, Josh Watson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk