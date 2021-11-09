The Broncos activated cornerback Duke Dawson Jr. from the reserve/physically unable to perform list, the team announced Monday. It also officially placed quarterback Drew Lock on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Lock tested positive for the virus before Sunday’s game.

Dawson tore an anterior cruciate ligament in a Dec. 13 game against the Panthers last season. He has spent the past 11 months rehabbing.

The fourth-year player has played 26 career games with four starts and has 24 tackles, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He also has made three special teams tackles.

Dawson entered the league as a second-round choice of the Patriots in 2018. The Broncos acquired him in a 2019 trade with the Patriots.

Broncos activate Duke Dawson from PUP, place Drew Lock on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk