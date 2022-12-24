Broncos activate Chase Edmonds for Christmas Day

The Broncos will have running back Chase Edmonds under their tree on Christmas.

The team announced that Edmonds has been activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game against the Rams. Edmonds injured his ankle in his second game with the Broncos after being acquired in a trade with the Dolphins.

Edmonds joins Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack in the Denver backfield. He had four carries for 15 yards in his first two appearances with the Broncos.

The Broncos also announced that they are elevating linebacker Wyatt Ray and cornerback Lamar Jackson for the game. Both players will revert to the practice squad after Week 16 is over.

