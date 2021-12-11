Broncos activate Bryce Callahan, put Malik Reed on COVID-19 reserve list

The Broncos will have cornerback Bryce Callahan back for Sunday’s game against the Lions, but they won’t have linebacker Malik Reed.

Callahan was activated off of injured reserve on Saturday. Callahan has missed the team’s last four games with a knee injury. He had 21 tackles and a sack in the first eight games of the season.

Reed will not be available because he was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. He leads the Broncos with five sacks on the season and Denver will be hoping that Bradley Chubb is good to go after being listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

The Broncos also activated cornerback Michael Ojemudia and linebacker Micah Kiser from injured reserve.

