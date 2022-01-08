The Broncos activated kicker Brandon McManus and punter Sam Martin from the COVID-19 reserve list Friday, the team announced.

Both players still must receive medical clearance Saturday to play against the Chiefs. Coach Vic Fangio said earlier this week he expected both players to participate in Saturday’s game.

McManus and Martin tested positive for the virus Monday.

Denver also announced it signed offensive tackle Quinn Bailey and receiver Tyrie Cleveland from the practice squad to the active roster.

It elevated safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the practice squad to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement for Saturday’s game. Clinton-Dix has not played for Denver this season but provides depth with Kareem Jackson on injured reserve.

In corresponding moves, the Broncos officially placed cornerbacks Pat Surtain II and Ronald Darby on injured reserve. The team previously ruled the two players out of Saturday’s season finale.

The Broncos also placed cornerback Nate Hairston on reserve COVID-19. Hairston was listed as questionable for the game after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday with an illness.

Bryce Callahan, Kyle Fuller, Michael Ojemudia and Mike Ford are the Broncos’ cornerbacks on the active roster.

Broncos activate Brandon McManus, Sam Martin from COVID-19 reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk