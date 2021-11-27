The Broncos officially activated outside linebacker Bradley Chubb from injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

Chubb is eligible to play against the Chargers.

He has not played since having ankle surgery after Week Two but returned to practice this week. Broncos coach Vic Fangio said the team will montior Chubb’s snap count if the edge rusher plays.

Chubb, a 2020 Pro Bowler, missed the season opener with his ankle injury and played only 19 snaps against the Jaguars in Week 2 before undergoing surgery.

Denver also elevated tackle Quinn Bailey from the practice squad to the active roster. Starting left tackle Garett Bolles remains on the COVID-19 reserve list, while starting right tackle Bobby Massie is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game.

Calvin Anderson and Cam Fleming are expected to start at left tackle and right tackle, respectively. Bailey saw his first action of the season in Week 10 against the Eagles.

Broncos activate Bradley Chubb from injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk