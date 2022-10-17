Broncos activate 3 from IR, elevate 2 from practice squad for ‘MNF’

The Denver Broncos are getting some reinforcements ahead of their Monday Night Football showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Broncos have activated safety Justin Simmons (quad), cornerback Greg Dulcich (hamstring) and cornerback Michael Ojemudia (elbow) from injured reserve to the 53-man roster, the team announced Monday.

Denver had three open spots on the active roster before those activations so no corresponding roster moves were needed to make room for the trio of players.

Additionally, the Broncos elevated safety Anthony Harris and long snapper Mitchell Fraboni from the practice squad to the game-day roster for Week 6. Harris will help fill in for injured safety Caden Sterns on special teams. Fraboni will be filling in for injured long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer.

Players on the practice squad can be elevated to the game-day roster up to three times during the season without having to clear waivers to revert back to the practice squad after the game. This week marks a second elevation for Harris and the first elevation for Fraboni.

Monday’s game will be nationally televised on ESPN (how to watch).

