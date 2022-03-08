Broncos acquire QB Russell Wilson from Seahawks for multiple 1st-round picks

Blockbuster: The #Seahawks and #Broncos have agreed in principle on a trade sending nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson to Denver for a massive haul, including multiple first-round draft picks, plus additional picks and players, per sources — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 8, 2022

The Russell Wilson to the Eagles rumors is now over, after a blockbuster deal involving the Seahawks, and Broncos, who’ll send multiple first-round picks to Seattle for the Pro-Bowl quarterback.

The trade was announced shortly after Aaron Rodgers decided to return to the Packers on a four-year, $200 million deal.

Denver gets their first star since Peyton Manning retired, while the Seahawks will retool with a boatload of draft picks, quarterback Drew Lock, and some cap space.

