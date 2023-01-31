Broncos acquire head coach Sean Payton in trade with New Orleans Saints

The Broncos are at it again. Last year they went for broke, trading their first round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson. That plan didn’t pan out, so they fired the head coach and are now going for broke for Sean Payton.

Breaking: Saints and Broncos are finalizing compensation in return for Super Bowl-winning HC Sean Payton, sources tell ESPN. This clears the way for Payton to sign with the Broncos to become Denver’s next head coach. And so Payton is expected to head to Denver as its next HC. pic.twitter.com/HA4RAtE6P8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2023

Compensation: Denver’s 2023 first-round pick and next year’s second-round pick for Sean Payton and the Saints’ 2024 third. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2023

The Broncos had the 30th overall pick they had acquired when they traded DE Bradley Chubb to Miami (and the Dolphins had acquired from the 49ers). That’s the pick they sent to New Orleans in this draft.

The AFC West head coaches now look like this:

Chiefs – Andy Reid

Broncos – Sean Payton

Chargers- Brandon Staley

Raiders – Josh McDaniels

