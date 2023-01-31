Broncos acquire head coach Sean Payton in trade with New Orleans Saints

1
Levi Damien
·1 min read

The Broncos are at it again. Last year they went for broke, trading their first round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson. That plan didn’t pan out, so they fired the head coach and are now going for broke for Sean Payton.

The Broncos had the 30th overall pick they had acquired when they traded DE Bradley Chubb to Miami (and the Dolphins had acquired from the 49ers). That’s the pick they sent to New Orleans in this draft.

The AFC West head coaches now look like this:

Chiefs – Andy Reid
Broncos – Sean Payton
Chargers- Brandon Staley
Raiders – Josh McDaniels

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire

Recommended Stories