How the Broncos absolutely demolished the Cowboys’ top-tier offense

If there was one defense primed for trouble in Week 9, it was the Denver Broncos’ defense. The same defense that was now without all-time pass-rusher Von Miller after Miller was traded to the Rams could have taken a nose dive in a “rebuilding” season and allowed the Cowboys to work them all over the field. Dak Prescott was back from his calf injury, and even with Cooper Rush at quarterback in Week 8, Dallas embarrassed the Vikings in Week 8 in a 20-16 win as Rush completed 24 of 40 passes for 325 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in his first NFL start. As the Vikings ranked fourth in Defensive DVOA and third against the pass after that game, and the Broncos ranked 25th in Defensive DVOA overall after Week 8, and Dak was back, and Miller was gone… well, if this had been a Cowboys uprising, nobody would have been surprised.

That’s not how it played out. Denver’s defense, led by head coach Vic Fangio, performed masterfully against one of the NFL’s best offenses. They played their usual brands of man and match coverage, but they did so far more physically than they had all season, and they did so consistently. Moreover, they tied pressure to coverage magnificently. When Prescott had time to find the open receiver, the receiver generally wasn’t open for long. And Prescott was pressured more than he found comfortable. Per Pro Football Focus, the Broncos got some kind of pressure on 17 of Prescott’s 43 dropbacks, and while Prescott did pretty well against it (six completions in 13 attempts for 88 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions), he didn’t have any kind of consistent answer for Denver’s complex, plastering, suffocating coverages.

Overall, Prescott finished his day with 19 completions in 39 attempts for 232 yards, two garbage-time touchdowns, and one interception. The Cowboys attempted four fourth-down conversions, and failed every time.

“We got beat,” Prescott said after the game, when asked what happened. “We got thumped in every aspect of the game. Especially on offense, didn’t get it going. We scored a couple of touchdowns there in late time, but never got going. I missed some throws. We didn’t throw and catch the ball as we normally do. It wasn’t our best performance by any means, obviously our worst of the year. Credit to those guys. It’s the NFL, those guys get paid to do this and play at a high level and they came in here and were more prepared of this game. Did a great job, did better than we did. Just beat us, plain and simple.”

The two touchdowns came late in the fourth quarter when the Broncos were already up, 30-0, and things had been well-decided. Before that, we were all looking up the last time the Cowboys got shut out at home — it was September 15, 1991, when Dallas was blown out 24-0 by the Eagles of… Rich Kotite?

Any given Sunday, I guess.

In any event, this was a shocking turn of events for both Dallas’ offense and Denver’s defense. Let’s get into how (and why) it went that way.

Tight man and match coverage all over the field.

This played to type from a schematic perspective, but not from a results perspective. You expect the Broncos to play tight to the formation, but you also expect them to be somewhat vulnerable with it. Through Week 8, only the Dolphins had played more dropbacks in man coverage (122) than Denver’s 120, but the Broncos hadn’t been consistently shutdown with it — per Sports Info Solutions, they’d allowed 63 completions in those 120 attempts for 998 yards, six touchdowns, two interceptions, and two more dropped interceptions. Their QBR allowed in man coverage of 77.5 ranked sixth in the NFL this season — not bad at all — but Prescott had been tearing man coverage to bits this season.

In just 62 attempts against man coverage, Prescott completed 39 passes for 599 yards, 415 air yards, eight touchdowns, one interception, and a passer rating of 127.6. Most teams playing man against the Cowboys wouldn’t play tight, aggressive man all over the field on a down-to-down basis out of respect for Prescott and his targets, but the Broncos said to heck with it, and did just that. So, when Prescott was pressured and wanted to find his hot routes — slants, crossers, stuff in the flats — those were not easy openings.

The Broncos have been a heavy man/match team all season (very Fangio), but I have not seen their defense play as physically as it did against the Cowboys. Pressure and coverage worked together perfectly. pic.twitter.com/4jRsQ3RwvF — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) November 8, 2021

“They were more physical than us,” Prescott concluded. “I think it was the first time this year that we weren’t the more physical team. To say they did something that we weren’t expecting or we weren’t ready for… To say that they did something to stop us…They were more physical [and] we didn’t execute, as I said. We didn’t throw and catch the way that we’ve done all season long. On those third downs and even the fourth down, when we needed to execute, I missed a throw, we dropped some passes and we weren’t clean. And it starts with me and we’ll be able to move forward from this and learn from this. Credit to those guys.”

Head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about the high rate of man and match coverage, and if it was similar to what the Cowboys faced against the Chargers and head coach Brandon Staley in a 20-17 Week 2 win for the Cowboys.

“They [the Chargers] were softer. They were a little more ‘read,’ not as aggressive. This is a plan that I’m sure we’ll see more of, so we need to make sure we take the time to address everything and learn from this experience today.”

McCarthy may see more tight, aggressive man coverage against his offense, but it’s not as if every defense is set up to do that on a consistent basis against what Dallas rolls on the field on offense. The Broncos were uniquely suited to do so, especially in more complex coverages that took Prescott out of his comfort zone.

Muddying the picture for Prescott.

It wasn’t just that the Broncos were spinning coverages after the snap; you’re going to have to do more than that to fool and affect a quarterback of Prescott’s experience and acumen. As was the case on fifth-round rookie defensive back Caden Sterns’ fourth-quarter interception, the Broncos showed disguises at all levels of the field, and there wasn’t one regular concept Prescott could attack.

Weak side rotation 1 cross working out exactly as designed:

-pass crosser to spinning safety

-DB that passed the route off becomes the rat

-new rat finds work off the QB’s eyes pic.twitter.com/go4E2vwzE6 — SyedSchemes (@syedschemes) November 8, 2021

“It was great,” Fangio said of his injury-depleted defense in which Sterns, first-round cornerback Patrick Surtain II, and seventh-round defensive lineman Jonathon Cooper — all rookies — all had to step up. “I mean, it was the whole team, though. You’re right with the guys you mentioned. But we had guys running in and out of there like crazy. Part of the problem there at the end was when they got the two garbage touchdowns was we ran out of guys. I had to play a personnel group that we normally wouldn’t play. The whole team just had a tremendous mindset, and it was a great team win.”

Is there a blueprint for other defenses to follow?

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

You know that anytime a defense shuts down a high-powered offense like this, other coaches will scour the tape to see if there are things they can pick up and install in their own game plans. Meanwhile, over-caffeinated analysis like yours truly will set up stories in which it has been determined that the rest of the league has the book and the blueprint on Dallas’ offense.

I don’t think it’s that simple. Nor did Fangio after the game.

“I just felt we had the right stuff to give ourselves a chance,” he said. “We just have to do it the right way, call it the right way, which I’m in charge of so you know that that’s going to be taken care of. And I just felt okay about it. I wanna say good about it. Teams just haven’t played them the right way. They are super talented and they may score 35 points the rest of the season in every game because they’re really good. They’ve got talent at every position. How many times did we come close to sacking Prescott today and we don’t get him down? That’s talent. That’s not luck, that’s talent. They’re a great team, and I don’t expect them to lose many more games.”

Most teams aren’t set up to play this much aggressive coverage against a passing offense this dynamic. I think the Broncos were facing an impossible problem, Fangio ran out of [expletives], and did it the way he wanted to do it.

This plan was very reminiscent of the “Bulls-eye” plan the 2001 Patriots had against the “Greatest Show on Turf” Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI. In a 20-17 upset win, as written brilliantly in The Games That Changed the Game by Greg Cosell, Ron Jaworski, and David Plaut (a book that should be on every serious football fan’s shelf), Bill Belichick went all-out to divert the Rams’ routes off the line with hyper-aggressive coverage. It’s a plan that probably works once for every 10 times it’s tried, but it certainly worked for the Broncos in this case.

