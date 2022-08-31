Broncos are 9th in the NFL’s waiver wire order
The Denver Broncos set their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, but the team might not be done making moves just yet.
Players who were waived Tuesday will hit the waiver wire Wednesday morning and teams will be able to make claims. Every claim will be finalized by 10:00 a.m. MT. One hour later at 11:00 a.m. MT, Denver can begin building a 16-player practice squad.
Before assembling a practice squad, though, the Broncos will opportunities to claim players off waivers. Denver is ninth in the waiver wire order going into the regular season. If the Broncos claim any players, the team will have to make corresponding roster moves to make room for the new additions.
Here’s a look at the NFL’s complete waiver wire order for Wednesday.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. Detroit Lions
3. Houston Texans
4. New York Jets
5. New York Giants
6. Carolina Panthers
7. Chicago Bears
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Denver Broncos
10. Seattle Seahawks
11. Washington Commanders
12. Minnesota Vikings
13. Cleveland Browns
14. Baltimore Ravens
15. Miami Dolphins
16. Indianapolis Colts
17. Los Angeles Chargers
18. New Orleans Saints
19. Philadelphia Eagles
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. New England Patroits
22. Las Vegas Raiders
23. Arizona Cardinals
24. Dallas Cowboys
25. Buffalo Bills
26. Tennessee Titans
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28. Green Bay Packers
29. San Francisco 49ers
30. Kansas City Chiefs
31. Cincinnati Bengals
32. Los Angeles Rams
After finalizing the 53-man roster and 16-player practice squad, Denver will turn its attention toward a Monday Night Football showdown with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.
