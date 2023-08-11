Broncos’ 90-man roster for first preseason game vs. Cardinals

Welcome back, Denver Broncos football!

The Broncos will kick off their preseason schedule on Friday night when they go on the road to face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1.

To have as a handy reference during Denver’s preseason opener, we have listed the team’s 90-man offseason roster below, sorted by jersey number.

Fans should keep in mind that players are allowed to share numbers during the offseason if they play on different sides of the ball. It’s also worth noting that these numbers are subject to change — some players could make changes after the 53-man roster is set later this month. In the meantime, though, here are the numbers players will wear for the first preseason game.

Broncos Offseason Roster

Number

Player

0

OLB Jonathon Cooper

2

CB Pat Surtain

3

QB Russell Wilson

4

QB Jarrett Stidham

5

OLB Randy Gregory

6 (D)

DB P.J. Locke

6 (O)

QB Ben DiNucci

8

CB K’Waun Williams

9

WR Kendall Hinton

10

WR Jerry Jeudy

11

WR Marquez Callaway

12

WR Montrell Washington

13 (O)

WR Taylor Grimes

13 (D)

CB Delonte Hood

14

WR Courtland Sutton

15

WR Jalen Virgil

16

K Brett Maher

17

WR Lil’ Jordan Humphrey

19

P Riley Dixon

20

FB Michael Burton

21

DB Essang Bassey

22

S Kareem Jackson

23

CB Tremon Smith

25

RB Samaje Perine

26

RB Tony Jones

27

CB Damarri Mathis

28

CB Art Green

29

CB Faion Hicks

30

S Caden Sterns

31

S Justin Simmons

32

S Delarrin Turner-Yell

33

RB Javonte Williams

34

DB JL Skinner

35

CB Ja’Quan McMillian

36 (O)

RB Tyler Badie

36 (D)

CB Fabian Moreau

37

CB Riley Moss

38 (D)

DB Devon Key

38 (O)

RB Jaleel McLaughlin

39

K Elliott Fry

40

ILB Justin Strnad

41

ILB Drew Sanders

42

OLB Nik Bonitto

43

LB Ray Wilborn

45 (O)

TE Nate Adkins

45 (D)

OLB Christopher Allen

46

WR Michael Bandy

47

ILB Josey Jewell

48

LS Mitchell Fraboni

49

ILB Alex Singleton

51

OL Kyle Fuller

52

OLB Marcus Haynes

53

ILB Austin Ajiake

55

OLB Frank Clark

56

OLB Baron Browning (PUP list)

57

ILB Seth Benson

59

OLB Thomas Incoom

60

C Luke Wattenberg

63

OT Alex Palczewski

64*

DL Haggai Ndubuisi

66

G Henry Byrd

68

DL Forrest Merrill

69

OT Mike McGlinchey

70

OT Isaiah Prince

71

OT Demontrey Jacobs

72

OT Garett Bolles

73

OT Cam Fleming

74

G Ben Powers

75

OT Quinn Bailey

76

C Alex Forsyth

77

G/C Quinn Meinerz

78

OL Will Sherman

79

C Lloyd Cushenberry

80

TE Greg Dulcich

82

TE Adam Trautman

83

WR Marvin Mims

84

TE Chris Manhertz

85

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

86

WR Nick Williams

87

TE Tommy Hudson

89

WR Brandon Johnson

90

DL Jordan Jackson

91

DL Matt Henningsen

92

DL Jonathan Harris

93

DL D.J. Jones

94

OLB Aaron Patrick

95

DL Elijah Garcia

96

DL Tyler Lancaster

97

DL PJ Mustipher

98

DL Mike Purcell (NFI list)

99

DE Zach Allen

*As part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway, Haggai Ndubuisi does not count against the team’s 90-man offseason roster, making him the 91st player on the roster. 

The Broncos will have to reduce the roster from 90 players down to 53 by Tuesday, Aug. 29. Denver will play three preseason games this summer before making final roster cuts.

