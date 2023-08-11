Broncos’ 90-man roster for first preseason game vs. Cardinals
Welcome back, Denver Broncos football!
The Broncos will kick off their preseason schedule on Friday night when they go on the road to face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1.
To have as a handy reference during Denver’s preseason opener, we have listed the team’s 90-man offseason roster below, sorted by jersey number.
Fans should keep in mind that players are allowed to share numbers during the offseason if they play on different sides of the ball. It’s also worth noting that these numbers are subject to change — some players could make changes after the 53-man roster is set later this month. In the meantime, though, here are the numbers players will wear for the first preseason game.
Broncos Offseason Roster
Number
Player
0
OLB Jonathon Cooper
2
CB Pat Surtain
3
4
5
OLB Randy Gregory
6 (D)
DB P.J. Locke
6 (O)
QB Ben DiNucci
8
CB K’Waun Williams
9
10
WR Jerry Jeudy
11
12
WR Montrell Washington
13 (O)
WR Taylor Grimes
13 (D)
CB Delonte Hood
14
15
WR Jalen Virgil
16
17
WR Lil’ Jordan Humphrey
19
20
FB Michael Burton
21
22
23
CB Tremon Smith
25
26
RB Tony Jones
27
28
CB Art Green
29
CB Faion Hicks
30
31
32
33
34
DB JL Skinner
35
CB Ja’Quan McMillian
36 (O)
RB Tyler Badie
36 (D)
CB Fabian Moreau
37
CB Riley Moss
38 (D)
DB Devon Key
38 (O)
RB Jaleel McLaughlin
39
40
ILB Justin Strnad
41
ILB Drew Sanders
42
OLB Nik Bonitto
43
LB Ray Wilborn
45 (O)
TE Nate Adkins
45 (D)
OLB Christopher Allen
46
47
ILB Josey Jewell
48
49
ILB Alex Singleton
51
OL Kyle Fuller
52
OLB Marcus Haynes
53
ILB Austin Ajiake
55
OLB Frank Clark
56
OLB Baron Browning (PUP list)
57
ILB Seth Benson
59
OLB Thomas Incoom
60
63
OT Alex Palczewski
64*
DL Haggai Ndubuisi
66
G Henry Byrd
68
DL Forrest Merrill
69
70
71
OT Demontrey Jacobs
72
73
OT Cam Fleming
74
G Ben Powers
75
OT Quinn Bailey
76
C Alex Forsyth
77
G/C Quinn Meinerz
78
OL Will Sherman
79
80
TE Greg Dulcich
82
83
WR Marvin Mims
84
85
86
87
TE Tommy Hudson
89
WR Brandon Johnson
90
91
92
DL Jonathan Harris
93
DL D.J. Jones
94
OLB Aaron Patrick
95
96
97
DL PJ Mustipher
98
DL Mike Purcell (NFI list)
99
DE Zach Allen
*As part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway, Haggai Ndubuisi does not count against the team’s 90-man offseason roster, making him the 91st player on the roster.
The Broncos will have to reduce the roster from 90 players down to 53 by Tuesday, Aug. 29. Denver will play three preseason games this summer before making final roster cuts.
