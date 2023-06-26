Broncos’ 90-man offseason roster, from No. 0 to No. 99

As the Denver Broncos enjoy a summer break ahead of the start of training camp next month, the 90-man offseason roster will likely remain mostly unchanged for the next few weeks barring any unexpected signings that force a cut.

Aside from new outside linebacker Frank Clark, all of the players currently on the roster have a number assigned. Fans should keep in mind that players are allowed to share numbers during the offseason if they play on different sides of the ball.

It’s also worth noting that these numbers are subject to change — some players could make changes after the 53-man roster is set in August.

Broncos Offseason Roster

The Broncos will have to reduce the roster from 90 players down to 53 by Tuesday, Aug. 29. Denver will play three preseason games this summer before making final roster cuts.

