Broncos’ 90-man offseason roster, from No. 0 to No. 99
As the Denver Broncos enjoy a summer break ahead of the start of training camp next month, the 90-man offseason roster will likely remain mostly unchanged for the next few weeks barring any unexpected signings that force a cut.
Aside from new outside linebacker Frank Clark, all of the players currently on the roster have a number assigned. Fans should keep in mind that players are allowed to share numbers during the offseason if they play on different sides of the ball.
It’s also worth noting that these numbers are subject to change — some players could make changes after the 53-man roster is set in August.
Broncos Offseason Roster
Number
Player
TBD
OLB Frank Clark
0
OLB Jonathon Cooper
1
WR KJ Hamler
2
CB Pat Surtain
3
4
5
OLB Randy Gregory
6 (D)
6 (O)
QB Ben DiNucci
8
CB K’Waun Williams
9
10
WR Jerry Jeudy
11
WR Marquez Callaway
12
WR Montrell Washington
13 (O)
WR Taylor Grimes
13 (D)
CB Delonte Hood
14
WR Courtland Sutton
15
WR Jalen Virgil
16
17
WR Lil’ Jordan Humphrey
19
20
FB Michael Burton
22
23
CB Tremon Smith
25
26
RB Tony Jones
27
28
CB Art Green
29
CB Faion Hicks
30
31
32
33
34
35
CB Ja’Quan McMillian
36
RB Tyler Badie
37
CB Riley Moss
38 (D)
DB Devon Key
38 (O)
RB Jaleel McLaughlin
39
40
ILB Justin Strnad
41
ILB Drew Sanders
42
OLB Nik Bonitto
43
LB Ray Wilborn
45
TE Nate Adkins
45
OLB Christopher Allen
46
47
ILB Josey Jewell
48
49
ILB Alex Singleton
50
ILB Jonas Griffith
52
OLB Marcus Haynes
55
C Kyle Fuller
56
OLB Baron Browning
57
ILB Seth Benson
59
OLB Thomas Incoom
60
62
63
OT Alex Palczewski
64
DL Haggai Ndubuisi
66
G Henry Byrd
67
69
70
71
OT Demontrey Jacobs
72
73
OT Cam Fleming
74
G Ben Powers
75
OT Quinn Bailey
76
C Alex Forsyth
77
G/C Quinn Meinerz
78
OL Will Sherman
79
C Lloyd Cushenberry
80
TE Greg Dulcich
81
WR Tim Patrick
82
83
WR Marvin Mims
84
85
87
TE Tommy Hudson
89
WR Brandon Johnson
90
91
92
DL Jonathan Harris
93
DL D.J. Jones
94
OLB Aaron Patrick
95
96
97
DL PJ Mustipher
98
DL Mike Purcell
99
DE Zach Allen
The Broncos will have to reduce the roster from 90 players down to 53 by Tuesday, Aug. 29. Denver will play three preseason games this summer before making final roster cuts.
