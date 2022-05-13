Broncos have 7 nationally televised games this season

The Denver Broncos were prime-time game darlings for the NFL when Peyton Manning was the team’s quarterback from 2012-2015.

Following the star quarterback’s retirement, though, Denver missed the playoffs in six-straight seasons and national interest in the team diminished. Consequently, the NFL initially gave the Broncos just one prime-time game (on Thursday Night Football) when the 2021 schedule came out last year.

That’s changed in 2022, thanks to new quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson’s arrival in Denver has made the Broncos contenders again, putting the team back in the national spotlight. The NFL will feature Wilson with his new team seven times this year in nationally televised games, five in prime time.

It all starts in Week 1 when Russell Wilson travels with his new team to face his old team, the Seattle Seahawks, on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” on Sept. 12 at 6:15 p.m. MT.

Just two weeks later in Week 3, the Broncos will host the San Francisco 49ers on “Sunday Night Football” on NBC on Sept. 25 at 6:20 p.m. MT.

In Week 5, Denver will host the Colts on “Thursday Night Football” on Oct. 6 at 6:16 p.m. MT on Prime Video.

Following that game, the Broncos will host the Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football” on Oct. 17 at 6:15 p.m. MT on ESPN.

In Week 14, Denver will play on “Sunday Night Football” again on Dec. 11, this time against the Kansas City Chiefs on NBC.

In addition to those five prime-time games, the Broncos will also have two other nationally-televised games.

Denver will face the Jaguars in London on Oct. 30 — that technically won’t be a prime-time game with a 7:30 a.m. MT kickoff and it technically won’t be “televised” because it’s streaming on ESPN+, but the contest will be available to fans all across the U.S. in Week 8.

The Broncos will later travel to California to face the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 25 as part of the NFL’s Christmas Day tripleheader this year. That game will begin at 2:30 p.m. MT and will air on CBS/Nickelodeon.

To view the Broncos’ complete 2022 schedule, click here.