Broncos take 7-0 lead over Patriots

The Broncos got an early Christmas gift from the Patriots.

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe lost the ball on the first play on a hit by defensive tackle DJ Jones. Jones was credited with a sack, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble, giving Denver the ball at the New England 6.

The Broncos failed to take advantage, turning it over on downs after a near-interception in the end zone.

But they did score on their second try with good field position.

The Broncos needed five plays to go 25 yards after Marvin Mims returned a punt 52 yards. Javonte Williams scored the Broncos' seventh rushing touchdown of the season — his second — on a 3-yard run.

The Broncos lead 7-0 with 5:15 left in the first quarter.