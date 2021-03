Reuters

A Porsche car owned by Argentina's soccer great Diego Maradona during his "forgotten" final season in Europe will go under the hammer this week. Maradona drove the 1992 silver Porsche 911 to and from training and matches when he was playing for Spanish club Sevilla in the 1992-93 season, his last in Europe, after serving a 15-month ban over a failed drugs test. "It was delivered new to 'El Diego', Diego Armando Maradona, and because of this provenance this car probably could be worth double or three times the value of a standard car," Gregory Tuytens, car specialist at auction house Bonhams, told Reuters at a storage facility in Belgium.