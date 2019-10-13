Broncos up 6-0 in barnburner with Titans

The Broncos are beating the Titans 6-0 at halftime, in an alleged game of professional football.

Neither one of these teams has shown much of a competence at moving the football, with a pair of Brandon McManus field goals representing the entirety of the scoring.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Of the 15 possessions by the two teams in the first half, 11 of them ended in punts (along with the two field goals, an interception by Marcus Mariota and a kneel-down to end the half).

The Broncos have been slightly less dreadful moving the ball, outgaining the Titans 137-82 in the first half.

Mariota snapped a long streak of not throwing an interception (206 straight attempts), but he isn’t doing much positively, either. He’s 7-of-15 for 63 yards.