Broncos have 42 net passing yards, trail Panthers 10-3 at halftime

The Broncos are playing without receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. Because of injuries, they have three undrafted receivers playing today with Jalen Virgil, Brandon Johnson and Kendall Hinton along with fifth-round rookie Montrell Washington joining Courtland Sutton at the position.

It has shown.

The Broncos had only 9 net passing yards until their last drive of the half when they got 33 yards to the Carolina 38. But as things have gone for Denver this season, Brandon McManus missed a 56-yard field goal.

Russell Wilson is 9-of-13 for 53 yards, and he has lost a fumble. Brian Burns has two sacks of Wilson and a forced fumble that Yetur Gross-Matos recovered.

Sutton, a former second-round pick, has three catches for 32 yards, and Latavius Murray has rushed for 81 yards on nine carries.

The Broncos’ only score came after Raheem Blackshear muffed a punt early in the second quarter and Delarrin Turner-Yell recovered for the Broncos at the Carolina 27. The Broncos got as close as the Carolina 6 but settled for a 27-yard McManus field goal on a five-play, 18-yard drive.

Sam Darnold, starting for the first time since the final game of last season, is 7-of-13 for 70 yards and a touchdown. He connected with DJ Moore for a 5-yard touchdown pass with 30 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Carolina’s initial first quarter touchdown of the season.

