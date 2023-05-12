Broncos make 4 roster cuts to make room for UDFAs

Jon Heath
·1 min read

The Denver Broncos are parting ways with four players to make room for their 15 new undrafted free agent signings on the 90-man offseason roster.

Here’s a quick recap of the players who have been cut, with a hat tip to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

  • OLB Jake Martin totaled six tackles one sack in five games last season. Denver saved about $3.8 million in salary cap space with his release.

  • OT Casey Tucker spent time on the Broncos’ practice squad in 2021. He then suffered a toe injury last summer and missed the 2022 season. Tucker will now hit the waiver wire.

  • OL Parker Ferguson signed with Denver’s practice squad in December. He is considered a first-year player.

  • RB Tyreik McAllister was part of the Broncos’ UDFA signing class last year. Also considered a first-year player, McAllister will join Ferguson and Tucker on the waiver wire.

After making those cuts, the Broncos’ are now at the 90-man roster limit. More moves could be on the way in the coming days after players try out at rookie minicamp this weekend.

