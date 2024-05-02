Broncos have 3 quarterbacks set to compete for starting job

After trading for Zach Wilson and using a first-round pick to draft Bo Nix, the Denver Broncos have a crowded quarterback room.

Wilson and Nix will join veteran Jarrett Stidham, who replaced Russell Wilson for the final two games of the 2023 season, and Ben DiNucci, who spent last season on Denver’s practice squad.

Following the first round of the draft last week, Broncos coach Sean Payton was asked about drafting Nix right after acquiring Wilson in a trade.

“These guys are all going to compete,” Payton said on April 25. “We were really happy to bring Zach on board. … We really like his traits. Of course we have Jarrett Stidham here and Ben [DiNucci]. So Bill [Parcells] taught me a long time ago [to] just let them play. We have to maximize the reps that we have, and let them develop, and that stuff will sort itself out.”

Nix said he knows it’s going to be competition, and he’s eager to meet his new quarterback teammates.

“Obviously, they’ve had great careers this far,” Nix said last week. “They’re all different, but I feel like we’re kind of all made up the same —just ultimate competitors and excited to grow as players. I followed Jarrett at Auburn, and I didn’t get a chance to be his teammate, but [I] looked up to him on my way through.

“I’ve obviously watched a lot of Zach as he went through the process, and I’m really excited to get to know Ben. I can’t wait to be around those guys. I know we’re going to have a really good group. A group that’s going to push each other and make each other better and support one another, too.”

The competition will start to heat up when training camp begins in late July, followed by preseason games in August. Nix will be considered the early favorite given his first-round draft status, but he won’t be handed the job. It’s going to be an interesting summer in Denver.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire