Broncos take 3-0 lead after picking up Josh Dobbs fumble

The Broncos got a little help from the Vikings to take an early lead on Sunday Night Football.

At the start of the game, the Vikings ran a curious play on their first third down. Needing just a yard to move the chains, tight end T.J. Hockenson motioned to go under center and pitched the ball at the snap to quarterback Josh Dobbs.

But Dobbs was hit hard as he tried to get past the sticks by safety Kareem Jackson and fumbled.

Dobbs was checked out in the blue medical tent on the sideline but was apparently cleared, as he was in to start the Vikings’ next drive.

Minnesota’s defense reacted well to the sudden change. Though Denver got one first down, edge rusher Danielle Hunter then sacked quarterback Russell Wilson on second down for a 7-yard loss.

Wil Lutz hit his 31-yard field goal to give the Broncos an early 3-0 lead.