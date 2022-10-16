Broncos have 2nd-most drops in the NFL entering Week 6

Denver Broncos players have dropped 10 passes through the first five weeks of the season, tied for second-most in the NFL.

There’s not one player that has inflated the team’s total — it’s been a team-wide problem. Broncos receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy and running backs Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone have all dropped two passes each.

“I just look at it as it’s almost too much pressing,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said of the team’s drops. “Everybody wants to make a play. Everybody is looking to do something a little bit more. In the end, it’s about fundamentals and the basics. Just securing the catch and getting the yards up the field, instead of trying to explode out on something.

“So the guys just have to go back to that. Their fundamentals, their basics, clear the ball and turn it up the field. As we start getting those drops out and get those demons out, the guys will get better.”

Those drops obviously haven’t helped quarterback Russell Wilson’s totals, or his rhythm in the offense. Wilson has struggled early in the season, but the team’s offensive woes do not all fall on him. Denver’s pass-catches have to help their QB out if the offense is going to turn things around.

