Broncos’ 2022 schedule of opponents now known

The Denver Broncos will finish fourth in the AFC West this year, and after the Cleveland Browns clinched last place in the AFC North, and the New York Jets locked in fourth in the AFC East and the Carolina Panthers clinched last place in the NFC South, we now know Denver’s full list of opponents for the 2022 NFL season.

Dates and times for these games won’t be announced until later this offseason (likely in April or May), so for now, here’s a quick look at the team’s upcoming opponents.

Kansas City Chiefs (home and away)

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

The Broncos are 54-68 against the Chiefs all-time.

Los Angeles Chargers (home and away)

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver leads the all-time series against the Chargers 69-54-1.

Las Vegas Raiders (home and away)

(AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

Denver trails in the all-time series against the Raiders 53-68-2.

Houston Texans (home)

(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The Broncos and Texans have only met eight times, with the Broncos leading the series 5-3.

Jacksonville Jaguars (away)

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

The all-time series between Denver and Jacksonville is tied 6-6.

Los Angeles Rams (away)

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

The Broncos are 5-9 all-time against the Rams.

Indianapolis Colts (home)

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Denver leads the all-time series against Indianapolis 14-11.

Seattle Seahawks (away)

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The Broncos are 35-19 against the Seahawks, a former division rival.

Arizona Cardinals (home)

(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Denver has dominated the series against Arizona with a 9-1-1 record.

Tennessee Titans (away)

(Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

The Broncos trail the Titans 16-23-1 in their all-time series.

San Francisco 49ers (home)

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

The Broncos and 49ers are tied all-time 7-7.

Cleveland Browns (away)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Broncos are 21-7 against the Browns all-time.

New York Jets (home)

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver is 21-16-1 all-time against New York.

Carolina Panthers (away)

(USA TODAY Sports)

The Broncos are 5-1 against the Panthers all-time.

Denver Broncos 2022 Schedule

Home Away Kansas City Chiefs Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles Chargers Los Angeles Chargers Las Vegas Raiders Las Vegas Raiders Houston Texans Jacksonville Jaguars Indianapolis Colts Los Angeles Rams Arizona Cardinals Seattle Seahawks San Francisco 49ers Tennessee Titans New York Jets Cleveland Browns Carolina Panthers

With the NFL’s new 17-game format, Denver will have an unbalanced schedule again in 2022 — eight games at home, nine on the road.

The Broncos will be aiming to return to the playoffs in 2022 for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season.

