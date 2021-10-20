Broncos make 2 roster moves, unlikely to play Jerry Jeudy this week

The Denver Broncos made two roster moves at wide receiver ahead of their “Thursday Night Football” showdown with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday. The moves seem to suggest wide receiver Jerry Jeudy won’t play in Week 7.

Tyrie Cleveland promoted to 53-man roster

Cleveland has been promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. After releasing David Moore on Tuesday, Denver had an open spot on the roster, which has now been filled by Cleveland. He will serve primarily as a special teams contributor.

David Moore signed to practice squad

Moore was cut on Tuesday, but the Broncos aren’t ready to part ways with him completely. To fill Cleveland’s former spot on the practice squad, Denver re-signed Moore. He will provide additional depth at receiver.

Jerry Jeudy status update

Cleveland being promoted to the 53-man active roster seemingly suggests that Jeudy will not be activated from injured reserve this week. “If it happens, it will happen by [Wednesday] afternoon because we’d have to take him off the IR list,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday when asked if Jeudy will return to the active roster this week.

Wednesday afternoon has now passed and Jeudy wasn’t activated, which presumably means he won’t play against the Browns on Thursday.

