Broncos make 2 more additions to practice squad

The Denver Broncos added two more players to their practice squad on Wednesday.

After releasing him from the active roster earlier in the week, the Broncos re-signed outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo to the practice squad, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. Kongbo was activated to the 53-man roster last week when the team was thin at OLB due to injuries.

Additionally, Denver also signed long snapper Joe Fortunato to the practice squad on Wednesday. Fortunato is the second long snapper the Broncos have added this week, joining Mitchell Fraboni.

With Jacob Bobenmoyer on injured reserve for the next four weeks, Fortunato and Fraboni are set to compete in practice to win temporary long-snapping duties. Denver can elevate a player from the practice squad to the game-day roster up to three times during the season, and that will likely be the team’s course of action while Bobenmoyer is sidelined.

The Broncos will face the Los Angeles Chargers on the road in Week 6.

