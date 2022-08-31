Broncos make 2 changes to 53-man roster

After setting an initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, the Denver Broncos were not awarded any players off the waiver wire on Wednesday morning. The Broncos also didn’t have any of their cut players claimed off the wire by other teams.

So far, the Broncos have brought back 13 cut players on their practice squad.

Denver also made a few expected tweaks to the 53-man roster on Wednesday. First, the Broncos placed tight Greg Dulcich (hamstring) and cornerback Michael Ojemudia (elbow) on injured reserve. Then the Broncos re-signed nose tackle Mike Purcell and tight end Eric Tomlinson, who were cut Tuesday to reach the 53-man roster limit.

Dulcich and Ojemudia will be eligible to return to the active roster after four games. Purcell and Tomlinson didn’t have to clear waivers because they’re both veterans, so it was easy for Denver to bring them back.

Following those changes on Wednesday, here’s how the Broncos’ 53-man roster stands as the team prepares for Week 1 of the regular season.

Offense

QB: Russell Wilson, Brett Rypien

RB: Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon, Mike Boone

FB: Andrew Beck

TE: Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Tomlinson, Eric Saubert

WR: Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Montrell Washington, Jalen Virgil, Tyrie Cleveland

OT: Garett Bolles, Billy Turner, Calvin Anderson, Cam Fleming

G: Dalton Risner, Quinn Meinerz, Graham Glasgow

C: Lloyd Cushenberry, Luke Wattenberg

Defense

DE: Dre’Mont Jones, DeShawn Williams, Eyioma Uwazurike

NT: D.J. Jones, Mike Purcell, Matt Henningsen

OLB: Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory, Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Aaron Patrick

ILB: Josey Jewell, Jonas Griffith, Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad

CB: Pat Surtain, Ronald Darby, K’Waun Williams, Damarri Mathis, Essang Bassey

S: Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Caden Sterns, P.J. Locke, Delarrin Turner-Yell

Special Teams

K: Brandon McManus

P: Corliss Waitman

LS: Jacob Bobenmoyer

Denver also still has room for three more players on the practice squad.

