Broncos will have a 16-player practice squad again in 2022

When NFL players and team owners finalized a new collective bargaining agreement in 2020, the deal initially planned for teams to have 12-player practice squads in 2020 and 2021 followed by an increase to 14 players in 2022.

Then COVID-19 hit and the NFL and NFLPA agreed to increase practice squads to 16 players to give teams more roster flexibility. Coaches and players liked the increase, and it’s going to stick around.

Going forward, the NFL’s practice squad limit will be 16 players, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. That’s great news for players on the roster bubble and good news for teams wanting more depth during the season.

Starting this year, teams can have up to six veterans on the practice squad regardless of how long those six players have been in the NFL.

Each player on the practice squad is also eligible to be elevated to the active roster on game days up to three times a season without having to clear waivers to revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Last year, the Denver Broncos’ initial practice squad notably included wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland, running back Damarea Crockett, cornerback Nate Hairston, quarterback Brett Rypien, offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann and wide receiver Kendall Hinton.

