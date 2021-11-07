Broncos take 13-0 lead over Cowboys
The Cowboys drove to the Denver 38 and the Denver 20 on their first two possessions only to come up empty. Ezekiel Elliott was stopped for a 1-yard loss by Shelby Harris and Justin Simmons on fourth-and-one, and Dak Prescott‘s pass intended for Cedrick Wilson on fourth-and-two looked like it was tipped at the line as it fell incomplete. The Cowboys didn’t go for a fourth-and-one on their own end on their third possession, punting instead.
The Broncos, meanwhile, hold a surprising 13-0 lead early the second quarter.
Denver went 80 yards in 11 plays, with running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon leading the way. Williams had a 20-yard run on third-and-two and Gordon scored on a 3-yard run.
Jerry Jeudy caught a 25-yard pass from Teddy Bridgewater in the drive.
Brandon McManus missed the extra point, so the Broncos led 6-0.
But Tim Patrick caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from Bridgewater on the team’s next possession, capping a quick, six-play, 80-yard drive to give Denver the two-score lead.
Williams has six carries for 52 yards.
Prescott, who missed last week’s game with a right calf injury, is 3-of-8 for 37 yards.
