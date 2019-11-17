Broncos up 10-0 on the Vikings

The Vikings got a rare prime time win last week, but definitely do not appear to be ready for an early kick today.

The Broncos are up 10-0 on the Vikings in the first quarter, after Brandon Allen‘s touchdown pass to Troy Fumagalli.

Allen, who won his first start last week against the Browns, isn’t putting up outstanding numbers, but the Broncos offense has been competent so far. That wasn’t something they could always say before Joe Flacco‘s neck injury.

They’re playing loose, with Wildcat trick plays and a general YOLO approach which serves you well when you’re 3-6.

The Vikings have had the ball three times and gained 21 yards, a ridiculously slow start.