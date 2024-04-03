Bronchos roll over Jal to remain undefeated

Apr. 2—GRADY — It looked like a football linescore — Grady scored 14 in the first, three in the second, six in the third and seven in the fourth.

The result was a 30-3 victory over winless Jal on Monday, keeping the Bronchos undefeated for the young season at 5-0. The game was called after 4 1/2 innings because of the 10-run rule.

Senior Zane Rush went 4-for-4 with eight RBIs — a grand slam, a three-run homer and an RBI single. He also drew a walk and scored five runs.

Freshmen Andre Garcia and Hays Rush both finished 3-for-4 for Grady. Garcia hit a two-run homer, drove in five runs and scored four, while Hays Rush added a double, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Junior Deakin Ragland went the first 3 1/3 innings on the mound for the Bronchos before Zane Rush got the final five outs, all on strikeouts.

Junior Cristian Diaz was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Panthers (0-6).

In Saturday action:

Melrose 9, Capitan 6 — The Buffaloes took control with a five-run second and captured fifth place in Saturday's Colt Classic at Roswell, hosted by New Mexico Military.

Sophomore Jaxon Odom's run-scoring triple and an RBI single by junior Max Sena highlighted the second-inning rally, which put the Buffs (2-1) in front 5-1.

Melrose carried an 8-2 lead into the bottom of the fifth and weathered a comeback bid by the Tigers (3-3). The game ended after six innings on the tournament's two-hour time limit.

Junior Josiah Roybal went three innings for the Buffs while senior Michael Cardonita pitched 2 2/3 frames. Junior Briar Larson threw two pitches to get the final out and his second save in two days after tossing three pitches to get the last out in Friday's 10-5 win over the Roswell High JV.

Senior Arden Smith went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and a run-scoring single for Capitan, while sophomore Caden Griffin had a triple and a walk and scored twice.

Socorro 9, Texico 8 — At Las Vegas, N.M., the Warriors pushed over the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to take fifth place in an eight-team tournament hosted by West Las Vegas H.S.

Texico (2-4) got a two-run double from senior Erik Davalos and a run-scoring two-bagger from sophomore Bryce Cooper en route to a 4-0 lead in the first, then added another in the third. But the Warriors (2-6) scored four in the fourth and tied it with three in the bottom of the sixth.

Davalos finished 2-for-3 with a pir of doubles, while senior Easton Cooper went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run and Bryce Cooper finished 2-for-4.

Junior David Gutierrez went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run for Socorro, while senior Angel Perez and freshman Joseph Rivera were both 2-for-3. Rivera had a double, drove in two and scored once.